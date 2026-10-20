Prahaar box office day 4: Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 15 crore, trails Nayyi Navelli

Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite opening to largely favourable responses from various quarters, director Avinash Arun’s Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam failed the crucial first Monday test, earning less than director Balaji Mohan’s critically panned Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role. Both movies seem to be struggling to stay afloat amid the Jailer 2 tsunami.

Prahaar day 4 box office collection

On Monday, Prahaar recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 2 crore across 3,281 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 45.2 per cent drop from Sunday’s collection of Rs 3.65 crore. With this, the legal drama’s domestic earnings stood at Rs 11.15 crore, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 15.41 crore.