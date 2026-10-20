Prahaar box office day 4: Rajkummar Rao film earns Rs 15 crore, trails Nayyi Navelli

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Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite opening to largely favourable responses from various quarters, director Avinash Arun’s Rajkummar Rao-led Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam failed the crucial first Monday test, earning less than director Balaji Mohan’s critically panned Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role. Both movies seem to be struggling to stay afloat amid the Jailer 2 tsunami.
Prahaar day 4 box office collection
On Monday, Prahaar recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 2 crore across 3,281 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a 45.2 per cent drop from Sunday’s collection of Rs 3.65 crore. With this, the legal drama’s domestic earnings stood at Rs 11.15 crore, while its worldwide collection stood at Rs 15.41 crore.
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This also marked Prahaar’s lowest daily collection so far, after opening at Rs 2.35 crore on Friday and then earning Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 3.65 crore on the next two days.
Prahaar vs Nayyi Navelli vs Jailer 2
Although Prahaar’s first Monday collection was slightly better than what Rajkummar Rao’s last theatrical release, Maalik (2025), registered on its corresponding day (Rs 1.75 crore), it still couldn’t match Nayyi Navelli (Rs 2.50 crore across 4,804 shows), which opened to largely negative reviews. The horror comedy has earned Rs 14.15 crore domestically thus far, while its worldwide collection stands at Rs 19.10 crore.
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Nevertheless, it’s evident that both movies are struggling to stand on their feet while director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 continues its triumphant run. On Monday, the Rajinikanth-starrer minted Rs 42.35 crore across 15,215 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 242.25 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 477.75 crore.
During the day, Prahaar witnessed an overall occupancy of 25.36 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with just 7.46 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 24.92 per cent in the afternoon, 28.31 per cent in the evening, and 33.77 per cent during night screenings.
About Prahaar
Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in key roles, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It features music by Vishal Mishra and Emiway Bantai, cinematography by Avinash Arun, and editing by Charu Shree Roy.