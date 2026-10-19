Prahaar box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s film earns Rs 9.15 cr, Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli ahead with Rs 11.65 cr

Prahaar box office collection day 3: Avinash Arun’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao as the titular lawyer, has earned Rs 10.86 crore gross and Rs 9.15 crore net at the domestic box office after its opening weekend. In comparison, Balaji Mohan’s horror comedy Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, enjoys an edge as it garnered Rs 13.88 crore gross and Rs 11.65 crore within the same period. This past Friday’s new releases have collected Rs 12.86 crore and Rs 15.88 crore worldwide respectively.

On its first Sunday (day 3), Prahaar earned Rs 3.65 crore from 3730 screens, a 15.9% rise from its first Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 3.15 crore from 3908 screens. That was also a significant increase from its opening day earnings of Rs 2.35 crore from 4133 screens. Despite the number of shows being reduced by a at least a couple of hundreds every day, the film’s earnings continue to increase, banking on the opening weekend momentum. Even overseas, Prahaar added another Rs 50 lakh on Sunday, bumping up its total international earnings to Rs 2 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Hansal Mehta, who directed Rajkummar in his previous seminal courtroom drama — Shahid (2013) — on Sunday argued that instead of comparing the opening weekend earnings of Prahaar with the lifetime collection of Shahid (Rs 3.70 crore), which was made on a modest budget of Rs 75 lakh, the comparison should instead be with a more recent Rajkummar film — Amar Kaushik’s 2018 horror comedy Stree, which collected Rs 129 crore at the domestic box office, after an opening weekend of Rs 6.82 crore. The budget of Stree, however, is Rs 25 crore, less than half of that of Prahaar (Rs 60 crore).

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Nayyi Naveli opening weekend

Meanwhile, Nayyi Navelli, which also released in cinemas this past Friday on October 16, earned Rs 4.40 crore from 5546 screens on its first Sunday (day 3), a 10% rise from its first Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 4 crore from 5945 screens. That was also an improvement on its opening day earnings of Rs 3.25 crore from 6281 screens.

Like Prahaar, the number of shows for Nayyi Navelli is also decreasing by at least a couple of hundreds every day, but the film has also managed a sustained growth owing to the opening weekend buzz. It also collected Rs 50 lakh overseas on Sunday, thus bumping up its total overseas collection to Rs 2 crore so far.

When compared, Nayyi Navelli seems to enjoy an edge over Prahaar, having earned more than Rs 3 crore over and above the worldwide box office collection of the latter within the opening weekend. However, the true litmus test for both films arrives this Monday (day 4) when both the earnings and number of screens drop for most Hindi films.

Both the new releases have also earned less than the big holdover release from two weeks ago — Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3. That film, starring Ajay Devgn, earned Rs 14.35 crore at the domestic box office over its third weekend, thus Rs 2.70 crore more than Nayyi Navelli and Rs 5.20 crore more than Prahaar.

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Both Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar have four more days to optimize their box office runs before the release of five new Hindi films this Friday on October 23. The biggest of them being Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer spy comedy Udta Teer, which had pushed its release by a couple of weeks in order to avoid impact from Drishyam 3 on October 9.

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Prahaar, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, reunites the producer with Rajkummar after hits like the Stree franchise. However, this is a new genre as it tells the story of Ujjwal Nikam, the accomplished lawyer who got terrorist Ajmal Kasab prosecuted in the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. Meanwhile, Nayyi Navelli revolves around the stigma of placing a supernatural lens on a newly married woman. It’s backed by Aanand L Rai’s Color Yellow Productions.