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Pradeep Rawat’s son recalls actor’s final hours: ‘His platelets dropped to just 3,000’
Pradeep Rawat's son Vikramaditya revealed that the veteran actor's medical reports were normal just two months before he was diagnosed with blood cancer.
On Tuesday evening, the film industry was left in shock after veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his memorable performances in Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Ghajini, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rawat worked across Hindi and regional cinema, as well as television. The actor was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, with several members of the film fraternity, including Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, attending the funeral to pay their final respects.
One of the most emotional moments from the funeral was that of Pradeep Rawat’s son, Vikramaditya Rawat, breaking down while performing his father’s last rites. Despite trying to remain composed, he was overcome with grief.
Speaking to the media after the funeral, Vikramaditya revealed that the family had initially believed the veteran actor was suffering from a minor stomach infection before doctors diagnosed him with an aggressive form of blood cancer.
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‘I saw them giving him CPR’
“We went to a doctor, and they said it might be a stomach infection or something. They gave him a lot of medicines, but none of them worked. My mom said that his health had deteriorated. We got a blood test done, and his white blood cell count was very high. We immediately took him to Kokilaben Hospital, where the doctors told us there was a 99 per cent chance it was blood cancer.”
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Vikramaditya Rawat added that the diagnosis was confirmed the following day, leaving the family devastated. He also shared that Pradeep Rawat’s medical reports had been completely normal just two months earlier. Holding back tears, he recalled his father’s final moments. “Yesterday his platelets dropped to 3,000; platelets should be above 3 lakhs. We were waiting outside the ICU. All the doctors were inside. I opened the door and saw them giving him CPR. That’s when I understood. Then my mum started crying. That’s it.”
He concluded by saying, “I’m sure he’s in a better place. He would be happy that so many people showed up. I’m sure he’s very happy. Thank you very much.”
Following Pradeep Rawat’s demise, several members of the film fraternity paid tribute to the veteran actor. Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Rawat, remembered his former co-star by posting a photograph of the two on social media. “Shared many good moments with you brother… May you rest in peace,” the superstar wrote.
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