Pradeep Rawat’s son recalls actor’s final hours: ‘His platelets dropped to just 3,000’

On Tuesday evening, the film industry was left in shock after veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for his memorable performances in Sarfarosh, Lagaan and Ghajini, died at the age of 74 in Mumbai. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rawat worked across Hindi and regional cinema, as well as television. The actor was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, with several members of the film fraternity, including Aamir Khan and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, attending the funeral to pay their final respects.

One of the most emotional moments from the funeral was that of Pradeep Rawat’s son, Vikramaditya Rawat, breaking down while performing his father’s last rites. Despite trying to remain composed, he was overcome with grief.