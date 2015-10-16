Prachi Desai goes chic for Rock on!! 2

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, who will be seen next in Rock on!!2, is getting an extremely stylish and chic makeover for the movie. The actress has chopped off her long locks and will be seen sporting a short hair look. Bollywood actress Prachi Desai, who will be seen next in Rock on!!2, is getting an extremely stylish and chic makeover for the movie. The actress has chopped off her long locks and will be seen sporting a short hair look.

Reports also suggest that, Prachi was keen on upping the style quotient in the sequel.

A sequel to the movie Rock on!!, Prachi will be seen ‘leading’ opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Prachi, who made her Bollywood debut with Rock On!!, has worked in films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Bol Bachchan’ to name a few.

