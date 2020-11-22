Prabhudheva tied the knot with Dr Himani in May: Reports

Prabhudheva and Dr Himani's wedding was attended by close family members. (Photo: Prabhudheva/ Facebook)

Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudheva has tied the knot with Dr Himani. The wedding, attended by close family members, took place in Chennai in May, reported Times of India.

Dr Himani is a Mumbai-based physiotherapist.

Prabhudheva’s elder brother Raju Sundaram confirmed the news of the marriage. He told TOI, “Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhudheva’s marriage.”

Prabhudheva was earlier married to Ramlatha. The couple divorced in 2011. He was also in a relationship with actor Nayanthara.

On the work front, Prabhudheva is busy with the shooting of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

