Prabhu Deva sells two luxury flats in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for Rs 14.8 crore

Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva has reportedly sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartments were sold for Rs 14.80 crore.

The properties that Prabhu Deva sold are located in the Minerva building, which is one of the city’s tallest residential towers. The two apartments were sold along with four parking spaces. According to the documents, Prabhu Deva purchased the apartments at a combined cost of Rs 14.80 crore in 2012. The two apartments, each measuring 1,295 sq ft, are on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the building, totalling 2,590 sq ft. The documents also reveal that he sold the apartments to Priya Ruparel and Manju Dange for Rs 7.40 crore each.