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Prabhu Deva sells two luxury flats in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for Rs 14.8 crore
The properties that Prabhu Deva sold are located in the Minerva building, which is one of the Mumbai’s tallest residential towers.
Actor-choreographer-filmmaker Prabhu Deva has reportedly sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartments were sold for Rs 14.80 crore.
The properties that Prabhu Deva sold are located in the Minerva building, which is one of the city’s tallest residential towers. The two apartments were sold along with four parking spaces. According to the documents, Prabhu Deva purchased the apartments at a combined cost of Rs 14.80 crore in 2012. The two apartments, each measuring 1,295 sq ft, are on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the building, totalling 2,590 sq ft. The documents also reveal that he sold the apartments to Priya Ruparel and Manju Dange for Rs 7.40 crore each.
The transaction was registered on March 13, 2026, and a stamp duty of Rs 74 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid.
Recently, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta had sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area of Bandra for Rs 18.50 crore. This year, Sanya Malhotra also made headlines after she bought her first home in Mumbai; she posted photos of the housewarming ceremony on Instagram. As per reports, her sea-view apartment in the city was bought for Rs 14.3 crore. Earlier this year, Ishaan Khatter also bought an apartment in Mumbai. The Dhadak actor purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill for Rs 29.37 crore.
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Last year, Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor bought a luxurious apartment spanning 1,165 sq ft in Bandra West at a price of Rs 5 crore. Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat also made headlines after he bought two back-to-back properties in Mumbai. He bought a luxurious Rs 10 crore property in the posh area of Andheri West in Mumbai, and he purchased another apartment worth Rs 10 crore in the same residential project – Poorna Apartments.
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