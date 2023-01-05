Prabhas unveils Deepika Padukone’s first look from Project K on her birthday, calls her ‘super gorgeous’

After Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan to wish her on her 37th birthday today, her Project K co-star Prabhas has now has unveiled her first look from their film together. Taking to Instagram story, Prabhas shared the poster of the film featuring Deepika and wrote, “Wishing the super gorgeous and talented a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK.”

See the poster here:

Prabhas unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone from Project K on her birthday. (Photo: Prabhas/ Instagram) Prabhas unveiled the first look of Deepika Padukone from Project K on her birthday. (Photo: Prabhas/ Instagram)

Project K was announced in 2020, Deepika and Prabhas started shooting for the film in 2021. Speaking about Deepika joining Project K, director Nag Ashwin had earlier shared in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyjayanthi Movies (@vyjayanthimovies)

The makers of the star-studded actioner, Vyjayanti Movies, also wished the Bollywood star and shared the poster. The wrote, “Here’s wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday.”

Project K is touted as one of the most ambitious films ever produced by the Telugu industry. Plot details are tight, but those in the know about the film have been lauding Nag Ashwin’s vision. Recently, Malayalam star Prithviraj also hailed Project K as the next big thing from Prabhas. It is said that the film is set in a dystopian world.

Along with Prabhas and Deepika, Project also stars Amitabh Bachchan among others. The film is scheduled to release this year.