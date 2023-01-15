Prabhas to star in Pathaan director Siddharth Anand’s film

Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni recently confirmed a film with Prabhas, which will be helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The production house is also in talks with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for another movie.

Naveen talked about the upcoming production ventures in the latest episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2, where he was promoting Mythri Movie Makers’ latest movie Veera Simha Reddy, starring Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. On the show, Naveen was accompanied by director Gopichand Malineni, screenwriter Sai Madhav Burra and producer Y. Ravi Shankar.

Mythri movie makers planning a movie with prabhas Anna and Siddharth Anand #ProjectK #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/U7hECD8EKX — prabhas_is_my_love_ (@prabhasismylove) January 14, 2023

Earlier in August, Pinkvilla had reported that the Prabhas-Siddharth Anand film will go on floors in 2023. A source had revealed, “Both Prabhas and Siddharth are presently busy with their ongoing projects. However, the filmmaker has simultaneously started prepping for his collaboration with Prabhas. Siddharth will be locking the final script soon, and it will be shot in India and abroad too.”

Prabhas, who will next be seen in Adipurush, has interesting projects in the pipeline. He has Salaar, Project K, and a film with Maruthi. As for Siddharth, the director is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Pathan will release in theatres on January 25.