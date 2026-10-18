Prabhas’ Spirit postponed, will now clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana 2 on Diwali 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop thriller Spirit, which was earlier slated to release in cinemas on March 5, 2027, has now been postponed. The film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is now slated to release in cinemas on October 29 next year on the occasion of Diwali. Thus, it’ll now clash with part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, among others.

Spirit new release date

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his official X handle on Sunday morning to share a new poster of Spirit, in which Prabhas sports a rugged beard, dark sunglasses, and a cap. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Check this out… (smile emoji),” followed by the announcement that Spirit will now release in cinemas worldwide on October 29, 2027. He also hailed Prabhas as “India’s Biggest Superstar” via a hashtag.