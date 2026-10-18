Prabhas’ Spirit postponed, will now clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana 2 on Diwali 2027

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop thriller Spirit, which was earlier slated to release in cinemas on March 5, 2027, has now been postponed. The film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is now slated to release in cinemas on October 29 next year on the occasion of Diwali. Thus, it’ll now clash with part 2 of Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, among others.
Spirit new release date
Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his official X handle on Sunday morning to share a new poster of Spirit, in which Prabhas sports a rugged beard, dark sunglasses, and a cap. In the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Check this out… (smile emoji),” followed by the announcement that Spirit will now release in cinemas worldwide on October 29, 2027. He also hailed Prabhas as “India’s Biggest Superstar” via a hashtag.
Earlier this year, on the occasion of New Year’s Day, Vanga had unveiled the release date and the first look of Spirit. It featured an injured Prabhas in an intimate pose with Triptii, and the release date was mentioned as March 5, 2027. Now, fans of Prabhas and Vanga will have to wait for almost eight more months, given the postponement.
Spirit vs Ramayana 2 clash
Diwali 2027 had already been reserved last year by Namit Malhotra’s production house Prime Focus and Yash’s banner Monster Mind Creations for the release of part 2 of Ramayana. Part 1 is slated to release in cinemas worldwide next month on November 5, again on the occasion of Diwali. While the makers haven’t announced an exact release date for part 2, they had confirmed that both parts of the adaptation will release on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.
With Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor’s films set to clash at the box office during Diwali next year, Ranbir will find himself competing against Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Triptii Dimri, the director and co-star, respectively, of his last release, the 2023 blockbuster Animal. Like Animal, Spirit is also being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.
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Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi as the chief antagonist, who also stars in part 1 of Ramayana, playing Vidyujthiva. Also starring Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others, Ramayana is mounted on a budget of Rs 4000 crore.