Prabhas stands amid saffron blaze in new Adipurush poster, fans wish him happy birthday

Actor Prabhas shared a new character poster from his upcoming film Adipurush on his 42nd birthday. In the new poster, Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram, as he is clad in a saffron vest and a white dhoti and has long hair and stands against an orange sky.

Prabhas captioned the post, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D!” The poster has received mixed reactions too, as one fan wrote, “U r good sir …..but I m disappointed with looks of character….” Many others have just wished him a happy birthday and not commented on the poster at all.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The teaser released a while ago, and received negative feedback owing to the quality of VFX. While most trolled the VFX, others argued that it wasn’t a representation of Lord Ram. Even months before its release, the film ran into controversy with Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who accused the makers of ‘wrongly’ depicting Hindu deities in the teaser.

Filmmaker Om Raut had defended the film at the time and told indianexpress.com, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

There’s much hope pinned on Prabhas’ Adipurush as the actor hasn’t witnessed a raging success since the Baahubali phenomenon, and has gone through several flops, including the recent Radhey Shyam, which was panned by critics and audiences alike. Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023.