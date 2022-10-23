scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Prabhas stands amid saffron blaze in new Adipurush poster, fans wish him happy birthday

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman.

PrabhasPrabhas in a new Adipurush poster (Photo: Instagram/ Prabhas)

Actor Prabhas shared a new character poster from his upcoming film Adipurush on his 42nd birthday. In the new poster, Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram, as he is clad in a saffron vest and a white dhoti and has long hair and stands against an orange sky.

Prabhas captioned the post, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D!” The poster has received mixed reactions too, as one fan wrote, “U r good sir …..but I m disappointed with looks of character….” Many others have just wished him a happy birthday and not commented on the poster at all.

Also Read |Happy Birthday Prabhas: Will the Adipurush actor realise his potential as a pan-India star?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The teaser released a while ago, and received negative feedback owing to the quality of VFX. While most trolled the VFX, others argued that it wasn’t a representation of Lord Ram. Even months before its release, the film ran into controversy with Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who accused the makers of ‘wrongly’ depicting Hindu deities in the teaser.

Filmmaker Om Raut had defended the film at the time and told indianexpress.com, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

There’s much hope pinned on Prabhas’ Adipurush as the actor hasn’t witnessed a raging success since the Baahubali phenomenon, and has gone through several flops, including the recent Radhey Shyam, which was panned by critics and audiences alike. Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 10:49:57 am
Next Story

Sunday Long Reads: Diwali in Banaras, Rishab Shetty on Kantara’s success, book reviews and more

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement