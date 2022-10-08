Prabhas says he was ‘thrilled’ with Adipurush teaser in 3D: ‘I was looking at myself…’

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Adipurush has been making news ever since its teaser was released on Sunday. Fans have voiced their disapproval over the VFX and the costume choices of some of the characters. In the past week, the team of Adipurush has been trying to defend their film and now, lead actor Prabhas has also spoken about the teaser in Hyderabad.

Prabhas attended the 3D teaser launch on Thursday and said he was very ‘thrilled’ after watching it. Speaking at the event, Prabhas said, “I was looking at myself in 3D for the first time – those visuals, the animals charging, I felt very thrilled.”

The Baahubali actor also assured fans that the 3D version of the teaser will be screened in 60 theatres. “And for my fans, we are screening the teaser in 60 theatres. They are our support. They should watch it first. What they feel about it matters. We feel that all of you [media] like it, all of you clapped,” he added.

Director Om Raut had earlier said that the film is not made for small screens like mobile phones. Prabhas too spoke about the film being made for the bigger screens and said, “It’s the first time this technology is used in India. This has never happened before. So, it is made for the big screen. So, it is important that everyone watches this in 3D. Very soon, like in a few weeks, we shall be back with some bang-on content.”

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and is all set to release on January 12, 2023.