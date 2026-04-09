Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch Dhurandhar 2 months after Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is currently busy with his next highly anticipated film Spirit, took time off his schedule to watch Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 at a theatre in Hyderabad. The filmmaker was accompanied by his Spirit lead actor Prabhas.

Fans were quick to spot Vanga and Prabhas at the theatre, and their photos soon went viral on social media. They were seen settling into the premium section and appeared fully immersed in watching Aditya Dhar’s juggernaut.

Deepika-Sandeep Reddy Vanga spat

Prabhas and Vanga’s appearance at the theatre comes months after Vanga’s spat with Ranveer Singh’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The Piku actor had walked out of Spirit after her demands, including an 8-hour shift, were not met. Deepika, who had given birth to daughter Dua, wanted a fixed shooting schedule of 8 hours. However, as per reports, Vanga did not agree to the same.

Later, in a tweet, without naming Deepika, he accused her of outing the script of Spirit. He wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-)”

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When Vanga praised Dhuradhar

However, this isn’t the first time Vanga has shown support for Dhurandhar. When the film’s first part released in December, he had taken to social media to laud its director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh. He wrote, “Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine. Dhurandhar – The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay & direction are on the top.” Sandeep took a moment to highlight the performances of the lead actors and eventually thanked Aditya Dhar for making a film that chronicles “untold sacrifices”. #AkshayKhanna sir and @RanveerOfficial erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you @AdityaDharFilms for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.”

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is continuing to mint moolah at the box office. The film has collected Rs 1,246.67 crore gross and Rs 1,041.27 crore net domestically, while its worldwide total stands at Rs 1,653.67 crore.