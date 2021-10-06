scorecardresearch
Prabhas, Om Raut wish Adipurush actor Sunny Singh on birthday: ‘Had lots of fun with you on sets’

Inspired by Ramayana, Adipurush has Prabhas playing a character based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan’s role is inspired by Ravana. It also stars Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 7:04:09 pm
sunny singh birthday adipurushSunny Singh got birthday wishes from Prabhas and Om Raut. (Photo: Twitter/@omraut)

Actor Sunny Singh turned 36 on Wednesday. On the occasion, he received heartfelt wishes from the team of his upcoming magnum opus Adipurush.

Director Om Raut tweeted a click from the birthday celebration on the set of Adipurush. In the caption, he wrote, “Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy Birthday.”

Prabhas also took to his official Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.” In his reply, Sunny said, “Thank you so much my big brother.”

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Inspired by Ramayana, it has Prabhas playing a character based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan’s role is inspired by Ravana.

