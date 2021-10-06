Prabhas, Om Raut wish Adipurush actor Sunny Singh on birthday: ‘Had lots of fun with you on sets’

Actor Sunny Singh turned 36 on Wednesday. On the occasion, he received heartfelt wishes from the team of his upcoming magnum opus Adipurush.

Director Om Raut tweeted a click from the birthday celebration on the set of Adipurush. In the caption, he wrote, “Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy Birthday.”

Wishing our champ @mesunnysingh a very happy Birthday 🥳 pic.twitter.com/mydwPd7yse — Om Raut (@omraut) October 6, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Prabhas also took to his official Instagram account and wrote, “Happy Birthday bro @mesunnysingh. Had lots of fun with you on the sets. Have a beautiful day.” In his reply, Sunny said, “Thank you so much my big brother.”

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. Inspired by Ramayana, it has Prabhas playing a character based on Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan’s role is inspired by Ravana.