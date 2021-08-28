scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Must Read

‘Prabhas is not shy, he’s pretty talkative’: Adipurush actor Kriti Sanon

After finishing the shoot of Adipurush, Prabhas will start working on Nag Ashwin's K which also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 28, 2021 3:26:59 pm
prabhas wishes kriti sanonPrabhas and Kriti Sanon will start shooting the second schedule of Adipurush soon. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

Actor Prabhas gets a lot of love from his fans but it turns his charm is working on his co-stars off-screen as well. Many of his co-stars have found him to be a humble actor and that includes Kriti Sanon, who is working with him in Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas’ Adipurush co-star, recently opened up about working with the Bahubali fame. She said, “After a long time, I’m looking up at someone, so that is there. He’s (Prabhas) pretty tall, and I think when we both are in our respective costumes, it comes out even better.”

She continued, “I have shot with him in the first schedule, and I am going to shoot with him in the next one. He is a very chilled out person, very humble, a big foodie, and people say that he is shy (and) he doesn’t talk much, but I don’t think it’s true at all. He’s pretty talkative, and I have got a good equation with him.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Mughal-e-Azam: K Asif film achieved on-screen perfection despite off-screen drama | Bollywood Rewind

Based on the epic of Ramayana, Adipurush has Kriti playing the role of Sita. “We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters,” she told PTI earlier.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role. Adipurush is scheduled to release in August 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are exploring Ladakh

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 28: Latest News

Advertisement