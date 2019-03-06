Toggle Menu
Have you seen these videos of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor?

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Kapil Sharma among others shared videos on their social media accounts.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated once again for an ad.

From the video of Prabhas getting slapped by a fan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s behind the scenes clip, scroll to see today’s viral celebrity videos.

Prabhas’ fan pages have shared a video of an excited fan slapping the Saaho star after they posed for a selfie together.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated once again for an ad. Deepika shared a behind-the-scenes boomerang video on her Instagram story.

Janhvi Kapoor took up a makeup challenge on her 22nd birthday.

Shamita Shetty posted a workout video on her Instagram account.

“Thank you for making #TotalDhamaal a huge success.#AudienceIsKing,” Riteish Deshmukh sharing this video.

Kapil Sharma shared this video with the caption, “Don’t miss the historical episode of #tkss this weekend. Winning team of #1983worldcup together in #thekapilsharmashow @sonytvofficial.”

Sharing this clip from The Kapil Sharma Show, Shakti Mohan wrote, “All the possible jokes around my name have happened on #thekapilsharmashow Love you @kapilsharma ♥️Thank you @kikusharda You are one hell of an artist. #respect.”

