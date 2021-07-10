Prabhas celebrates 6 years of Baahubali: ‘To the team that created waves of cinematic magic’

It has been six years since Baahubali: The Beginning released and created a magical experience for cinephiles in India and around the world. The first instalment of Bahubali, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar, hit theatres on June 10, 2015.

Prabhas, on Saturday, took to social media to celebrate the film’s sixth anniversary. Sharing one of the most iconic stills from the magnum opus, Prabhas wrote, “#6YearsOfBaahubali: Here’s to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world 🙌🏻.”

Baahubali: The Beginning, an epic fantasy action film, directed by SS Rajamouli, was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. It was also appreciated within the Hindi film circuit. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions bankrolled the Hindi version of the film.

Hindi lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Munstahir, who wrote dialogues for the Hindi version of Baahubali films also shared his memory of the film. He tweeted, “It’s been 6 years today when I wrote the dialogues and song of Bahubali on my laptop. That time I didn’t know divine powers are making me write history. May the pride of Mother Hindi continue to grow like this. I will always try to keep the original stories of India shining on the silver screen like this.”

आज 6 साल हो गए!

जब अपने लैपटॉप पर #Baahubali का पहला डायलॉग और पहला गीत लिखा,

कहाँ पता था कि ईश्वरीय शक्तियाँ मुझसे इतिहास लिखवा रही हैं.

माँ हिंदी का गौरव यूँ ही बढ़ता रहे,

सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर भारत की मौलिक कहानियाँ यूँ ही चमकती-दमकती रहें, इसके लिए हमेशा प्रयासरत रहूँगा. pic.twitter.com/cQlUD02jFD — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) July 10, 2021

Hairstylist Alim Khan who styled Prabhas’ hair for both his characters, Amarendra Baahubali and Sivudu/Mahendra Baahubali, also recalled how challenging was it to create the look. He shared on Instagram, “It was challenging to have different hair lengths and Different density & texture for both the characters. If you see closely you will find the difference in the hairstyles of both the characters.”

Baahubali smashed several box office records within a few hours of its release. The film resonated with international movie lovers too. It made Prabhas one of the most successful actors in India. In an interview with indianexpress.com, he shared that the film has taken him to places where he didn’t think people would even recognise him.

He said, “I love Baahubali, a lot of places that I couldn’t go to, Baahubali took me there. Baahubali gave me a lot of success, and now I don’t know what is next. The film went to Japan and people were touching Rana (Daggubati) and Rajamouli and crying. Never in my life I thought that would be possible for an Indian film. People recognise me in so many different parts of the country and other countries, it was not expected.”