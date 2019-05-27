Are Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar dating? Here’s what the fashion designer has to say

Designer Prabal Gurung recently wished friend, filmmaker Karan Johar on his birthday. Soon after, reports suggesting the duo were in a relationship started making the rounds.

The American-Nepalese fashion designer Prabal shared a photo of himself with Karan and wrote as the caption, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.” On the post, Karan replied, “Control yourself bhaiya!”, setting tongues wagging.

Finally, Prabal Gurung took to his Instagram account to address the rumours about him and Karan Johar. “So Here It Goes Addressing All The Rumours About @karanjohar And Me…..,” he began.

He went on to write, “Ladies and gentlemen, Can we have some humour and levity please. I feel very saddened and disappointed to need to say this, but to officially set the record straight: I am not in a romantic relationship with Karan Johar.”

Prabal Gurung’s post further read, “To misconstrue my deep love for Karan as a romantic relationship is immature, unfounded and frankly, very damaging in the 21st Century – in this time of incredible divisiveness and othering that is happening all over the world.” He also wrote, “I have been in a happy romantic relationship for over 5 years – with someone else – not Karan. There is not just one kind of love. one definition of love. Love is multifaceted. It’s complex and nuanced.”

The international fashion designer ended his post by writing, “#LoveIsLove.”

See the note shared by Prabal Gurung:

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 47th birthday on May 25.