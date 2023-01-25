scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan torn and burnt outside cinema hall in Bihar

The protesters said that if Pathaan is shown in any theatres of Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed.

PathaanPathaan film is expected to set several box office records. (Photo: yrf/Twitter)

Posters of the film Pathaan was torn and burnt outside a cinema hall in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Tuesday, a day before its release. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie is to be screened in Bhagalpur’s Deepprabha cinema hall. The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of ‘Film Chalega Hall Jalega’.

“The youth said that Hindutva cannot be compromised. Any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur including the whole of India,” said the members of the Hindu organisation.

Also Read |VHP withdraws protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, claims 40-45 corrections made in the film by CBFC

The members of the organisation added that if Pathaan is shown in any theatres of Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed. The manager Lalan Singh said that some anti-social elements have burnt the poster opposing the film. He further added that an application has been given to the local police station and SP, and the administration has assured that security will be given.

On Monday, right-wing activist Satya Ranjan Bora lodged a police complaint against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at Geetanagar police station. Pathaan landed in a controversy after its song Besharam Rang was released.

On January 5, members of Bajrang Dal, part of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The Bajrang Dal members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s funny comment on daughter Suhana’s picture sets ‘dad goals’ for fans. See here

The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall. In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of Pathaan’s star cast.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as Besharam Rang.

Mishra said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film Pathaan has been shot with a dirty mindset.”

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:35 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief to attend ‘mega satsang’ at Sirsa virtually from his UP ashram today

