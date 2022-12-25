scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Post-mortem confirms Tunisha Sharma’s cause of death, Mumbai Police says her breakup with Sheezan Khan happened 15 days ago

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her show on December 24 in Mumbai.

tunisha sharma,Tunisha Sharma passed away on December 24. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the post-mortem reports of the deceased Tunisha Sharma have specified the cause of death. “Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

The ACP further said: “Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint and accused Sheezan was arrested and later produced in the court which sent him to four-days judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after his ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star, Tunisha, was found dead on the show’s sets. He was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday.

At the court, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, “Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless.” Adding that the investigation into the matter is underway, ACP Jadhav further clarified of no other angle of love jihad or blackmailing so far.

Also read |Who is Sheezan Khan, actor arrested in Tunisha Sharma suicide case?

“As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan’s and the deceased’s phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or ‘Love Jihad’ as of now,” the ACP said. Tunisha, who also appeared in Bollywood movies including  Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3, was found dead on the sets of a TV serial.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her dead. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

Police have said the reason behind Tunisha’s alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back. Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon at around 1:30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 08:01:19 pm
Next Story

New mural painted in memory of LA’s famed mountain lion

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close