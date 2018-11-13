Post filing for divorce, Sussanne Roshan parties with Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, who is a close friend of both Hrithik and Sussanne, was said to be the supposed reason for their separation.

Sussanne Roshan, who recently filed for divorce from actor husband Hrithik Roshan, was spotted enjoying a night out with her close friend Arjun Rampal.

The mother-of-two looked happy and seemed to be quite in her element as she arrived at a popular nightspot in Mumbai with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani.

In Pictures: A day after filing for divorce, Sussanne Roshan parties with Arjun Rampal



However, the actor had denied it in a statement, “It is very sad when friends close to you take a decision to separate. These are the hardest times for them and we must be sensitive towards this decision, rather than creating speculation and rumours. I read in the news, about the same time as you all, about my involvement in this marriage. It saddens me deeply that rumours become inevitable during celebrities going through such times. Mehr and I wish them only peace and love through these times, and support them as friends should, and we wish them and their families well, always.”

Sussanne will be awarded custody of their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan after the divorce which will be finalised in October this year.