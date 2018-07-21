Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha and Sagarika Ghatge attend Poorna Patel’s wedding

A host of celebrities had gathered at Poorna Patel’s wedding, including the likes of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sagarika Ghatge A host of celebrities had gathered at Poorna Patel’s wedding, including the likes of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sagarika Ghatge

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna Patel tied the knot last night with industrialist Namit Soni, and a host of celebrities were seen attending the big event. From filmmaker Karan Johar to designer Manish Malhotra, the big shots of showbiz flashed their million dollar smiles for the camera at the wedding.

While Karan Johar had shared a picture of himself dressed in a black sherwani with the caption “Poorna ki Shaadi!!!!❤️❤️❤️ in @shantanunikhil styled by @nikitajaisinghani,” actor Sagarika Ghatge took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the big bash that was Poorna’s wedding. In a picture shared by the actor, she was seen posing with husband Zaheer Khan, Poorna Patel, and Namit Soni. Sagarika had captioned the picture as, “So happy for you @poornapatel @namitvsoni. Let the good times begin. #poornabanisoni.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha made her presence felt at the wedding as well. The actor shared Insta stories with the bride and groom and captioned an image as “Dulhan and Baraati.” Guru Randhawa and Sophie Choudry were seen posing with Bharucha in the said photograph. The actor had shared another picture with Sakshi Dhoni and Priyanshu Chopra as well.

Sophie Choudry also took to the photo and video sharing app to post pictures from last night. She shared a picture with Poorna Patel and Namit Soni with a caption that read, “Meri #poornabanisoni ❤️❤️ So so happy for you my darling PP @poornapatel ❤️As the festivities begin, May this be the start of yours & @namitvsoni ‘s beautiful life together! Welcome to the Punjabi side, my love. #friendslikefamily #aboutlastnight #wedding #indianwedding #mereyaarkishaadihai #poornapatel #manishmalhotra #sophiechoudry #gururandhawa #sangeet #poornabanipunjabi.”

Here are a few pictures from Poorna Patel and Namit Soni’s wedding:

Sophie Choudry had shared a sweet post for Poorna Patel and Namit Soni on Instagram (Photo credit: Instagram/sophiechoudry) Sophie Choudry had shared a sweet post for Poorna Patel and Namit Soni on Instagram (Photo credit: Instagram/sophiechoudry)

Nushrat Bharucha, Guru Randhawa and Sophie Choudry hang out with Poorna Patel and Namit Soni (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha) Nushrat Bharucha, Guru Randhawa and Sophie Choudry hang out with Poorna Patel and Namit Soni (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha)

Nushrat Bharucha with Sakshi Dhoni and Priyanshu Chopra (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha) Nushrat Bharucha with Sakshi Dhoni and Priyanshu Chopra (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha)

Nushrat Bharucha poses with Manish Malhotra at Poorna Patel’s wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha) Nushrat Bharucha poses with Manish Malhotra at Poorna Patel’s wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/nushratbharucha)

Karan Johar all decked up for Poorna Patel’s wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/karanjohar) Karan Johar all decked up for Poorna Patel’s wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/karanjohar)

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge with Poorna Patel and Namit Soni (Photo credit: Instagram/sagarikaghatge) Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge with Poorna Patel and Namit Soni (Photo credit: Instagram/sagarikaghatge)

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh hanging out with friends at Poorna Patel’s wedding (Photo credit: Instagram/sagarikaghatge)

