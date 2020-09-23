Poonam Pandey’s husband gets bail in assault case

Poonam Pandey tied the knot with Sam Bombay on September 11. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/Instagram)

A Goa court granted conditional bail to film producer Sam Bombay, who was arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting his wife Poonam Pandey, police said on Wednesday.

Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on Tuesday evening on a surety of Rs 20,000, an official said.

Poonam Pandey had filed a police complaint Monday night claiming that her husband had assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

Sam Bombay has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday, and also not to interfere with witnesses.

