Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested as she accuses him of physical assault, actor hospitalised

Model and actor Poonam Pandey‘s husband Sam Bombay (Sam Ahmed) has been arrested by the Mumbai Police after Poonam accused him of physical assault. Pandey’s husband was arrested on Monday in Mumbai after the actress lodged a complaint against him at the Bandra Police Station, ANI reported. Poonam has been admitted to a hospital in the city, with reports suggesting she has received injuries on her face and hand.

Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Poonam had earlier, in September 2020, lodged a complaint against Sam for assaulting and molesting her. The complaint was filed in Goa where the couple had gone for their honeymoon after tying the knot earlier that month. Pandey had then stated that her husband had molested, threatened and assaulted her. Sam was taken into custody then, but was soon released on conditional bail the very next day. Poonam Pandey had also stated that she would be ending her marriage with her husband but the couple soon patched up their differences.

On July 27, 2020, Poonam had taken to her social media platforms to announce her engagement with Sam by sharing a picture on on Instagram. Pandey then tied the knot with Sam, her long-time boyfriend in a private ceremony on September 10, 2020.