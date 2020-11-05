scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Poonam Pandey detained in Goa for shooting obscene video

Poonam Pandey was held by Calangute police and will be handed over to Canacona police officials.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2020 3:06:23 pm
poonam pandey fir goaAn FIR was registered in Goa against an unknown person for recording the video featuring Poonam Pandey. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/Instagram)

Actor-model Poonam Pandey was detailed in Goa on Thursday. Poonam was held by Calangute police and will be handed over to Canacona police officials.

This comes a day after the women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Poonam Pandey for shooting an indecent video at the Chapoli Dam in Canacona. An FIR was also registered against an unknown person for recording the video featuring Poonam.

Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth ❤️

Poonam Pandey had on Wednesday shared a click of herself and husband Sam Bombay on Instagram, wishing him on Karwa Chauth. She had earlier filed a police complaint in Goa against Sam, claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her. He was later granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000.

