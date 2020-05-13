All the times Poonam Pandey courted controversy

Here are all the controversies that have surrounded Poonam Pandey in the last decade. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/Instagram) Here are all the controversies that have surrounded Poonam Pandey in the last decade. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/Instagram)

Poonam Pandey was recently booked by Mumbai Police for violating the norms of the lockdown. But this isn’t the first time that the model-actor has landed herself in a controversy. Pandey has been controversy’s favourite child in the last decade.

Here’s looking back at the times she made headlines for the wrong reasons.

1. In 2011, Poonam Pandey courted controversy when she made the statement that she would strip if India won the cricket world cup. Of course, this did not happen. After India won the world cup, Pandey said that BCCI banned her from stripping.

2. Later in 2011, a morphed image of Poonam with Sachin Tendulkar started making rounds of the internet. The photograph had Sachin face’s morphed on Lord Vishnu’s body and Pandey was shown to be nude. She expressed her displeasure over the photo at the time. A case was filed against Poonam for the image. She was booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

3. Poonam Pandey’s video series ‘My Bathroom Secrets’ saw the model-actor making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Some of the videos were even banned by YouTube. The objectionable video content was the subject of various controversies.

4. In 2012, Poonam Pandey said that she would post a nude photo if Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL. KKR won the IPL that year, and Pandey posted a nude photo online creating quite a storm. She was trending worldwide on Twitter after this post.

5. In 2013, Poonam Pandey found herself in the midst of another controversy as the posters of her debut film Nasha were burnt by a few political outfits. The posters were called ‘vulgar’. The film was panned by viewers and critics.

6. In 2017, Poonam Pandey’s app was launched on Google Play Store. However, Play Store took it down and banned it because of their policies on objectionable content. However, she made her app available for download through her website. To this date, Pandey posts content on her website.

7. In February 2020, Poonam Pandey filed a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra and his associates, accusing them of illegally using her content after their contract had expired. Kundra’s company Armsprime Media was responsible for handling her app, The Poonam Pandey App.

