Poonam Dhillon: The taboo that a married heroine can’t work has gone out of the window

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon will be seen in upcoming Hindi film Jai Mummy Di. In a media interaction following the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di in Mumbai, Dhillon was asked about her take on female actors’ shelf life in Bollywood, and how a female actor finds it difficult to get work once she is married.

Dhillon said, “I started my career at 16. The moment I got married, I thought I was going to quit films, but I did continue doing films. Today, the heroines come in the industry at maybe 26, and they work till 40 plus.”

The actor also stated that now married female actors find work easily, but it wasn’t so in her time. She said, “That taboo that a married heroine can’t work, fortunately, has gone out of the window. They keep themselves fit. They look gorgeous. Just because she’s married, it doesn’t matter.”

Poonam Dhillon then compared the situation of female actors in Bollywood to female actors in Hollywood. She said that in Hollywood women get married five times, but they are still the heroines. “Here, if the heroines get married, they are no more in the industry,” she said.

Dhillon then also opened up about how she was not happy with the kind of roles she was being offered. The actor said that she had to turn down a lot of projects, before producer Luv Ranjan and director Navjot Gulati approached her. She did not want to end up doing a mother’s role which was of no impact.

“I have been saying no to a lot of films because I could not get myself to do the role of a mother standing on the side and mouthing some lines. I was happy to receive such a juicy mother character. I would be happy to play a woman of substance of any age, any position. I would like good roles. I must thank Luv and Navjot for thinking of me for this role. It’s good fun to do a character with so many dimensions,” she added.

Jai Mummy Di also stars Supriya Pathak, Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan. The film is set to release on January 17.

