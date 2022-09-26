scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Poonam Dhillon says she would get irked upon being praised for her looks in films: ‘Arey, but go further than that…’

Poonam Dhillon is known for starring in movies like Noorie, Red Rose, Romance, Karma, Naam among others. She will soon be seen in the Netflix movie Plan A Plan B.

poonam dhillonPoonam Dhillon will be seen in Plan A Plan B. (Photo: Poonam/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila are all set to appear in Netflix’s rom-com Plan A Plan B.

Recently, the cast got chatting with Siddharth Kannan about the movie and their film journeys. At one point, when Tamannaah revealed that she was always known as the beautiful one, and was told at 11-years-old that she was too lovely to be a doctor, everyone laughed, but Poonam interjected and said that beauty can also play a spoilsport when it comes to one’s professional life.

Poonam Dhillon, who was always appreciated for her looks in her films when she was the leading lady, said that she got tired of listening and reading the same kind of comment and feedback post a film’s release.

“Earlier, I didn’t know acting. I joined business when I was only 15-16. But later, when I got to know about the craft and in my opinion did my best, then also I would read reviews where people would write, ‘oh she’s so beautiful.’ Arey, but go further than that!” said the actor.

Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, Plan A Plan B will premiere on Netflix on September 30.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 06:40:18 pm
