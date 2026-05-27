Poonam Dhillon, president of cine artists’ body, calls Ranveer Singh ban ‘strange’

Actor Ranveer Singh‘s Don 3 controversy has taken the forefront after FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) issued a non-cooperation directive against him on Monday. While the film federation’s decision has gotten mixed responses, many from the film industry have refrained from commenting on the matter. On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he hoped the situation is resolved quickly; however, he held back from sharing his views. Now, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) president Poonam Dhillon has also commented on the matter. She expressed disappointment that CINTAA was not involved by either party.
Poonam Dhillon reacts to Ranveer Singh’s issue with FWICE
Actress Poonam Dhillon, who is the president of CINTAA, shared her views about the Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy with Variety India. Poonam called FWICE’s action drastic and also said how CINTAA was operating in an information vacuum. “CINTAA, as an association, would have liked to have been at least approached by both parties or either of the parties if there was a problem. But since we were not approached either by the artists or by the production or by the Federation, we are a bit at a loss for what to say because we don’t have the detailed information,” Poonam Dhillon said.
She further added, “Till I have the right information, I cannot give an opinion on a situation because what we have heard already is what we have read in the media. It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither the artist, the producer, nor the Federation has informed us or taken us into confidence.”
On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee also commented on the issue. At the trailer launch of his film Governor, the actor said, “All the people in this industry are only reading it on social media. We don’t have detailed information about it, but as colleagues and fellow fraternity members, we hope the matter is sorted out soon.”
What is Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 controversy now involving FWICE?
The issue started in December after Ranveer Singh allegedly made a sudden and unceremonious exit from Don 3, just three weeks before the film was supposed to go on floors. After his decision, Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani demanded Rs 45 crores in compensation from the actor, citing that they had invested a huge amount in the film’s pre-production based on Ranveer Singh’s commitment. According to reports, changes in the script were the reason for Ranveer’s exit. While Ranveer and Excel Entertainment couldn’t come to a settlement, Farhan Akhtar approached FWICE for intervention. He had allegedly reached out the producers’ body earlier.
What led FWICE to take the drastic step against Ranveer Singh was the actor not showing up for in-person discussions despite being invited three times. As informed by FWICE, on 23rd May, Ranveer’s manager told FWICE that since the matter is not in their jurisdiction, the actor wouldn’t interact with them. Following this, FWICE held a press conference where they announced that none of their members would work with Ranveer Singh until this matter was sorted.
Soon after this, Ranveer Singh’s team issued a statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.”
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also said that FWICE’s decision makes ‘no sense’, while Chunky Panday also reacted to the incident and said he has faced a similar ban in the past. However, Ranveer Singh is yet to comment on the matter.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More