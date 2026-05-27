Poonam Dhillon, president of cine artists’ body, calls Ranveer Singh ban ‘strange’

Actor Ranveer Singh‘s Don 3 controversy has taken the forefront after FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) issued a non-cooperation directive against him on Monday. While the film federation’s decision has gotten mixed responses, many from the film industry have refrained from commenting on the matter. On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee said he hoped the situation is resolved quickly; however, he held back from sharing his views. Now, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) president Poonam Dhillon has also commented on the matter. She expressed disappointment that CINTAA was not involved by either party.

Poonam Dhillon reacts to Ranveer Singh’s issue with FWICE

Actress Poonam Dhillon, who is the president of CINTAA, shared her views about the Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy with Variety India. Poonam called FWICE’s action drastic and also said how CINTAA was operating in an information vacuum. “CINTAA, as an association, would have liked to have been at least approached by both parties or either of the parties if there was a problem. But since we were not approached either by the artists or by the production or by the Federation, we are a bit at a loss for what to say because we don’t have the detailed information,” Poonam Dhillon said.