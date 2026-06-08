Poonam Dhillon lauds Ranveer Singh for offering Rs 10 cr compensation after Don 3 exit

Veteran actor and Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon thrown her support behind Ranveer Singh after he was ‘banned’ by another film body for walking out of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3 this past December. Calling the ban “strange”, she claimed Ranveer should’ve come to her film body to oppose the “non-cooperation directive” issued against him by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) a couple of weeks ago. Now, Poonam has lauded Ranveer for at least trying to resolve the conflict with Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment, caused by his sudden exit from Don 3.

‘Many don’t even pay compensation’

“I am sure he would be a fair person, and if he feels that he is, he is not the kind of person who will deliberately harm or hurt anybody and he has an excellent relationship with Excel. Yeah, he’s given two big hits with them,” Poonam Dhillon told the Free Press Journal, referring to Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do and the 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy.

“So, if there was any reason that he is not comfortable doing this film, could be for various reasons. And kudos to him that he offered compensation for losses incurred and paid back the signing amount. Many don’t even do that,” she added. As per sources, Ranveer Singh offered a compensation of Rs 10 crore to Excel Entertainment, which was not accepted as they wanted the actor to compensate Rs 45 crore worth of pre-production expenses incurred on Don 3 before his exit.

‘Ranveer Singh doesn’t need us’

Poonam also pointed out that actors walking out of films at the eleventh hour is quite common, owing to multiple reasons. But unlike most of them, who are smaller in stature, Ranveer doesn’t need the help of CINTAA as much because he’s already a big star with other avenues at his disposal. “I would say Ranveer Singh doesn’t need CINTAA intervention as much because he is very capable. He can afford legal advice,” said Poonam.

‘Actors get brickbats if film is not appreciated’

Poonam Dhillon also backed Ranveer Singh in exiting Don 3 if he felt the script wasn’t upto the mark. “They have a say in a script because they are going to be the one who will be projected there. They will get the brick bats in the end if the film is not appreciated. So, you know they are today actively involved in a very positive way. I would say it should be in a positive way towards the betterment of a project,” she argued.

But she also cautioned actors to try and minimise the damage caused to producers and urged them to not give their nod to projects out of personal motives like friendship. “The only difference is what I feel is it should be done at the earlier stage. You know what happens is in friendship, they may just accept a project. But you don’t know what is going to come out of it, right? You don’t know what it entails, what the details of the script are, and the story. So, sometimes I feel that can cause problem because you’ve committed morally, but emotionally and practically you see that the project is not something which you are comfortable about,” added Poonam.

Ban was like a ‘bolt from the blue’

Poonam also criticized the FWICE for taking such a decisive stand against Ranveer without even consulting them. “We will fight for our actors when they have been wronged.. For us this came as a bolt from the blue. It was like a third party came in and declared a war. So, we were shocked and I think that has only messed up things a little bit,” said Poonam.

Story continues below this ad

“I am sure issues have been talked about, negotiated, trying to be amicably resolved between the producer and the actor, and of course friends. And I would say that we are really happy that this has been resolved,” she added. Not only Poonam, but also CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh intervened in the matter and requested the FWICE to revoke its directive against Ranveer.

FWICE revoked ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh

Last week, the FWICE announced that it’s revoked the ban on Ranveer Singh after requests from affiliated bodies like CINTAA and IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association). Their decision came a day after Ranveer sent them a legal notice, arguing that as a trade union, they don’t have the legal jurisdiction over the matter. The FWICE also urged fellow film bodies, including the Producers Guild of India, to sit together with Ranveer and Excel Entertainment to resolve the issue amicably and in interest of both parties.

Also Read — Madhavan on why he never cheated on wife Sarita: ‘I’m a darpok Madrasi middle-class man’

This past December, days after his film, Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, released in cinemas and became a blockbuster, Ranveer Singh informed Excel Entertainment of his plans to walk out of Don 3. However, the sudden development came just three weeks before the commencement of the shooting overseas. As per sources, Ranveer later cited multiple issues for his unceremonious exit, from slashing of the budget by half, including his salary to his lack of approval on the final script and lack of sustained creative collaboration with Farhan Akhtar leading up to the commencement date.