Pooja Meri Jaan teaser: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur promise an unsettling courtroom drama

After a delay of nearly four years, Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi‘s courtroom drama Pooja Meri Jaan is finally set to see the light of day. The film has been announced as part of ZEE5’s upcoming release slate, with its official teaser now unveiled on YouTube.

The teaser opens with a man’s voiceover as a message is typed out on screen, revealing a lover’s obsession for a woman named Pooja. While Huma Qureshi appears to play a lawyer, Mrunal Thakur, seemingly portraying Pooja, is seen in tears and weighed down by grief. The emotionally charged teaser offers glimpses of the fallout of obsession.

While talking about the film, Mrunal Thakur said in a statement, “What drew me to Pooja Meri Jaan was how unpredictable and layered the story is. Pooja is a character who finds herself at the centre of circumstances that completely upend her world, and portraying her emotional journey was demanding and incredibly rewarding. It’s a film that keeps you guessing, constantly blurring the line between perception and reality.”

For those unversed, Pooja Meri Jaan was originally slated to premiere on JioCinema. However, the platform’s merger with Disney+ Hotstar left the film caught in logistical hurdles. Director Navjot Gulati had earlier spoken publicly about the financial disagreements over the acquisition price between the platform and producer Maddock Films, which ultimately led to the prolonged delay in the film’s release.

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‘Pooja Meri Jaan remains relevant today as well’

Pooja Meri Jaan’s director Navjot Gulati spoke to HT City about the four-year delay of the film and shared, “The film is a courtroom drama and the story deals with abetment to suicide, which I feel was relevant four years ago and remains relevant today. I’m trying to focus on the fact that our film will finally be out there for people to see, rather than all the struggles to get a release in the past few years.”

He added, “If you see all that is happening in the country today and then go watch ‘Rang De Basanti’, you will wonder how was that film made? It cannot be made today. Not that my film has anything to do with RDB but I believe a good film stands the test of time. I hope the same for our film.”

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Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, Pooja Meri Jaan also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.