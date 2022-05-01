Pooja Hegde reveals she had a crush on Hrithik Roshan, here’s why she felt heartbroken at Koi Mil Gaya premiere

Did you know Pooja Hegde was born and brought up in Mumbai? In a recent interview, the actor revealed how everyone has always assumed that she is from South India as she has worked in several south Indian films. In a conversation with Mashable India, Pooja said even Hrithik Roshan thought that she was from south India.

Recalling the incident, Pooja said, “I was born and brought up in Mumbai. I remember I was doing Mohenjo Daro look test with Hrithik. I told him that I am going to go home now. So, he was like – ‘Oh really? What time is your flight?’ I said, ‘Flight?’ He replied, ‘Are you not going home?’ I told him that I was going to Bandra.” Pooja said that information left Hrithik stumped.

As the conversation continued, Pooja Hegde revealed how she had a huge crush on Hrithik Roshan as a kid. The actor recalled the time when she attended Koi Mil Gaya premiere in the hope to get a picture with Hrithik. But unfortunately, things didn’t pan out the way she had hoped.

“I went for the premiere of Koi Mil Gaya. I had taken my camera with the reel in it. I wanted to take a picture with Hrithik Roshan. And as all celebs do, he came for 10 minutes, waved at everyone and left. I was heartbroken. I was so sad that Hrithik ke saath mera picture adhura reh gaya. There is a photo of me all sad next to the poster of Koi Mil Gaya,” she said, adding that sometimes she wishes she could go back in time and tell her younger self that, “Wait, your story is not over. One day, you will have a full film with Hrithik Roshan.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently looking forward to the release of Salman Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is set to release on Christmas this year.