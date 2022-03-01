Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: ‘If he loves you…’

Actor Pooja Hegde is on cloud nine as she prepares to share screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja, in a recent interview, revealed how she is nervous for her next big gig — the film with Salman Khan — but glad that their pairing has become popular even before they start shooting.

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja recently performed at a concert in Dubai with Salman Khan. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “He (Salman) is very sweet and very real. So it’s very easy to communicate with someone like that. I always say that what I love about him is that if he loves you…he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too.”

“I feel like, in a world where sometimes everything can get very superficial, it’s great to have a real person,” Pooja added. The fact that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is speculated to be mounted on a larger scale, makes Pooja more nervous. She said, “The pressure is on, and I am feeling more nervous now. But it is all good, I’ve been blessed with a great line-up ahead.”

Salman Khan and other cast members of the film had already started preparing for the film after wrapping up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor had announced the film in January 2020, and it was scheduled for Eid 2021 release. However, the film has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark a reunion sorts for Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The two have earlier collaborated in films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Salman and Sajid also have have Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Pooja has Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Beast with Thalapathy Vijay in her kitty. She is also working with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus.