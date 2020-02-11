Pooja Hegde’s pairing with Salman Khan will bring freshness to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Sajid Nadiadwala

This is the first time Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan. This is the first time Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s leading lady in his Eid 2021 release titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been finalised. Actor Pooja Hegde will share screen space with the Bhaijaan of Bollywood for the first time in the Farhad Samjhi directorial.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali producer Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed the latest development. Sajid said, “After working with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she is the best fit for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.”

He added, “It is her first outing with Salman, which will bring freshness to the story. She has a very good screen presence and outstanding work ethics too.”

In his statement, Sajid Nadiadwala shared Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will go on the floors in October this year. He also shared, “Judwaa was one of the first Eid releases for not just Salman but also Bollywood. In fact, my directorial debut Kick too was an Eid release. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a very special subject and a film for all of us, and we are happy to start the filming around October and get it ready for Eid 2021.”

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Mohenjo Daro. She then starred in many Telugu movies like Rangasthalam, Maharshi, Duvvada Jagannadham and more. She was last seen in Housefull 4, where she played the role of Riteish Deshmukh’s wife.

Salman Khan had announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in January. He wrote on Twitter, “Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI …. STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI…EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial”

While nothing much is known about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali yet, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier told PTI, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years, and it feels just like our Judwaa days. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach, and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

