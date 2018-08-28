Pooja Hegde: Imtiaz Ali brings out the best performance in every actor

Pooja Hegde is all praise for director Imtiaz Ali. Pooja Hegde is all praise for director Imtiaz Ali.

Actor Pooja Hegde said filmmaker Imtiaz Ali writes amazing characters and she would love to work with the Jab We Met and Rockstar director. The other thing on her to-do wish list is to make Children’s films. Also, Pooja, who originally hails from the coastal town of Mangaluru in Karnataka, hopes she gets offers to do Kannada and Malayalam films.

“I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali, and I would like to make children’s films, that’s on my list”, Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro (2016), co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

“I think he (Ali) writes amazing characters, whether it’s the character of ‘Geet’ (Kareena Kapoor) in Jab We met, Alia Bhatt’s in Highway and Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar,” she said.

“I just think he somehow brings out the best performance in every actor, and I would love to see how he does with me.”

Pooja made her acting debut in Tamil film Mugamoodi (2012) and went on to feature in Telugu movies Oka Laila

Kosam, Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Rangasthalam and Saakshyam, with a couple of more in the works, including Housefull 4.

She hasn’t yet done Kannada and Malayalam films and hopes that something good comes along her way. Pooja says without a ‘godfather’, it’s not easy to come up in the film industry and success is slower but she isn’t complaining.

“When you get success, it is sweeter. I know that whatever I have done, I have done on my own, because of my own capability and not because of anything else than that. Success is slow but sweeter”, she said.

Pooja said it was “absolute laugh and fun” working on the sets of ‘Housefull 4’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan, during the recent shooting in London, with “silly jokes and pranks” of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan in full flow.

On key takeaways from her film career so far, she said: “Success and failure are both short-lived, and success brings in more success, and at the end of the day it’s all about talent.”

