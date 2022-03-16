Pooja Hegde finds Salman Khan’s bluntness refreshing: ‘At least you know what he is thinking’

Pooja Hegde has said that she can’t wait to start shooting with Bollywood star Salman Khan for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, whose production was hit due to the pandemic. The actor noted that she is excited about the movie because “the girl in the film has a really good role”.

Pooja was recently a part of Salman’s concert Da-Bangg held in Dubai. And the actor revealed that she finds Salman’s bluntness very refreshing. “I had a great time touring with him. It was a lot of fun. Salman is such a real person. If he likes you, you can tell that and if he doesn’t, even that shows on his face. And that’s something I really respect because at least you know what’s on his mind. He is very to-your-face and I feel people like that are refreshing. At least you know what he is thinking,” she told India Today.

Also Read | Salman Khan joins the cast of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was supposed to release during Eid this year. However, the pandemic threw a spanner in the plans of the makers. The film will now release in theatres on December 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was last seen in romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The movie released last week to mixed reviews.

Pooja will next be seen in Nelson Dlipkumar’s Beast, which stars Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead role.