Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Pooja Hegde celebrates brithday with Salman Khan, Venkatesh on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set. Watch

Pooja Hegde turned 32 on Thursday. The actor rang in her birthday on the set of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

pooja hegde birthdayPooja Hegde celebrated her 32nd birthday on the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Actor Pooja Hegde, who turns 32 on Thursday, celebrated her birthday with the team of her upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati sang the birthday song for her as she cut her birthday cake on the film’s set. Actor Jassie Gill was also present during the small celebration.

A video shared on the official Instagram page of Salman Khan Films has Salman and Venkatesh joining Pooja as she cut three birthday cakes. She made the two stars eat the cake and visibly had a great time. Later, in the video, we hear Salman saying, “beautiful, lovely.” The video was shared with the caption, “Wishing the gorgeous @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday from the team of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Also read |Pooja Hegde reveals she had a crush on Hrithik Roshan, here's why she felt heartbroken at Koi Mil Gaya premiere

 



 



It is a working birthday for Pooja this year as she has been shooting for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai. Talking about it, she told IANS, “I think there wouldn’t be a better way to step into a new year, doing what I love, shooting. Plus on set birthdays have its own fun.”

(Photo: PR) (Photo: PR)

This is the first time that Pooja and Salman will be sharing the screen. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an action-entertainer is produced by Salman Khan Films and is slated to release in the End of 2022. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Shehnaaz Gill.

Pooja Hegde has worked with some of the biggest stars in the country in 2022–Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and Beast starring Vijay. She is now also looking forward to Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 01:39:56 pm
