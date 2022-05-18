scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Pooja Hegde attends Top Gun Maverick premiere in Cannes: ‘What a day’

Pooja Hegde has made her first appearance on the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 11:37:59 pm
pooja hegde at cannes 2022Cannes 2022 hosted Top Gun Maverick screening. (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram, AP)

Actor Pooja Hegde on Wednesday attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Pooja, who made her Cannes debut this year, looking nothing less than a princess at the premiere of the Hollywood film.

Sharing a photo on her Instagram account, Pooja expressed how her day was. “What a day,” she wrote with a picture. Later, the actor also shared a close-up photo with heart emojis over it.

ALSO READ |Aishwarya Rai turns heads at Top Gun Maverick premiere in Cannes, see photos and videos
pooja hegde Pooja Hegde looked stunning! (Photo: Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Pooja Hegde graced the inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes 2022. At the event, the actor said, “It has always been a dream to be at Cannes. It has been possible because of Anurag Thakur. What’s amazing is that I have not come with a brand but have come to represent the country, celebrating the country as an Indian actor.” At the inauguration, Pooja Hegde, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela were also seen dancing to Mame Khan’s tunes.

On the work front, Pooja is busy with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

