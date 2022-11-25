scorecardresearch
Pooja Hedge: Learning to walk for second time in life

Actor Pooja Hegde recently suffered a ligament tear in her ankle and has since been working towards getting back on her feet.

Pooja HegdePooja Hegde recently injured her ankle. (Photo: Instagram/ hegdepooja)

Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde, on Thursday, shared a couple of videos from her recovery journey after she suffered a ligament tear in her ankle.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a video which she captioned, “Two weeks back…me learning walk for the second time in my life it’s so funny how you find your mind blanking on how it’s done, an activity I’ve done all my life! #FirstSteps.”

In the video, Pooja Hegde could be seen taking baby steps with the help of a walker and her nurse. In another video, she could be seen trying to get up from her bed with the help of her nurse. She captioned the video, “Fall down. Get back up, keep standing up #babysteps #recovery.”

Pooja, in October, shared a picture and a video clip on her social media handle, informing her fans that she suffered from an ankle injury which resulted in a ligament tear. She was continuing with work despite the injury as one of the posts featured her getting ready.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in an upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from Salman, Venkatesh and Pooja, the movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari among others.

Apart from this, Pooja will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare’s classic comedy A Comedy of Errors, is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. She is also starring in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, which features Samyuktha Menon.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:43:54 pm
