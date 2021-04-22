Pooja Bhatt tweets about ‘survivors guilt’ amid rising Covid-19 cases, says ‘the system has failed us’

Pooja Bhatt tweeted about the survivors guilt that some might be feeling at the moment. (Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

With the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, and healthcare services struggling to cope, the pandemic has turned into a beast in the last few weeks. Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt recently took to Twitter to talk about “survivors guilt” and how she believes that the “system has failed us.”

The Bombay Begums actor took to Twitter and shared, “Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow. The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands. For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well’. For leaving us to fend for ourselves.”

Just a few days ago, Bhatt had urged her followers on Instagram to wear a mask. Her message also said that “we need to empower, educate and empathise with people we see only as a means to an end – our frontline workers, essential service providers, the list is endless.”

Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, which is the highest daily increase the country has recorded so far. The death toll for the day read 2,104, which is the highest so far.