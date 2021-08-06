Pooja Bhatt schools Shah Rukh Khan fan on Twitter: ‘Learn something from SRK, he doesn’t dismiss women’s opinions’

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter Thursday to talk about the political nature of rape but soon after she shared her tweet, a troll went after her and dismissed her opinions by saying “Aap is pe gyaan mat pelie (You don’t give me a lecture on this).” The troll was using a display picture of Shah Rukh Khan.

Soon after Pooja addressed his tweet and wrote, “Aur aap mujhe ‘control’ karne ki koshish na kijiye. Aap #SRK ke fan hai? Unse kuch seekhiye. Woh Mahila ke vibhinn opinions ya ‘gyan’ ko dismiss Nahin karte hai. Warna unki Tasveer aapke DP se hata dijiye. (You don’t try to control me. You call yourself a fan of SRK? Learn something from him. He doesn’t dismiss women’s opinions. Or else remove his photo from your DP.)”

Pooja’s original tweet that got the reaction from this troll read, “Rape itself is a political act. It is not merely about gender violence. It is used to subjugate, persecute, humiliate eventually exercise control.”

Last year, Pooja had made her Instagram profile private and now, even on Twitter, she has restricted the replies to only those who are tagged in her post.

Pooja Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix series Bombay Begums where she appeared on screen after a long gap. Talking about the series, she earlier told PTI, “We are our own worst critics. If you’re not going to be kind to yourself, nobody’s going to be crying for us. So, I think empathy begins with yourself. Treat yourself right. Allow yourself to fail. And then the world will be a bit more accommodating.”