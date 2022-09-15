Pooja Bhatt on Brahmastra: ‘Audience wants to watch you win, hate is only on social media’

Hate doesn’t cost much, perhaps why it might seem louder, feels actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt. The Hindi film industry, of which she has been a part of for more than three decades, is going through a phase of box office lull and rampant negativity on social media.

But Pooja is unfazed. The actor-filmmaker says Bollywood’s latest release Brahmastra, starring her step-sister Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor, is a fine example of how a film can sail through any hate to win the audience’s hearts.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Pooja Bhatt says the ticket-buying audience doesn’t care about any agenda or hate on social media. When they enter cinema halls, they simply want entertainment.

“I saw Brahmastra, first day first show at 9 am. While I was with a group of 14 people, there was a large section of the audience that was there to (simply) watch a film. They were thoroughly entertained and were responding completely, fully.

“The audience responded, not like our industry trail audience where they sit back and (clap with a straight face, for the sake of it). The audience is not so stingy with their praise. They want to come and watch you win; they don’t come to hate,” she adds.

Pooja Bhatt, who is currently awaiting the release of her next feature Chup, says one must understand that hate for films has only thrived online, not inside cinema halls.

“All the hate is on social media, because that doesn’t cost much. But its costs to buy a ticket. You don’t buy a ticket hoping that the film is going to be bad. When we let them down, they let us know. When we don’t, they applaud and give us so much love,” she adds.

The actor says, for those who feel Bollywood is finished because it is not making good films, September alone is proof of its diversity. A big scale fantasy epic Brahmastra and Chup, R Balki’s psychological thriller, are out the same month.

“You have Brahmastra and Chup in the same month. These are two ends of the spectrum. Both, I think, are extremely audacious in their own way, because there is no reference point.

“Perhaps there is more of a reference point for Brahmastra, because you can say, ‘Oh it is like Marvel’. But what are you going to compare this to?” she adds.

Chup also stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Set to release on September 23, the film follows a serial killer who carves stars into the bodies of his victims, film critics.