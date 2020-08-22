Pooja Bhatt makes Instagram account private, writes note against cyberbullying

Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private. (Pooja Bhatt/Facebook)

Actor-producer Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private after being at the receiving end of abuse and rape threats.

The Sadak actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote a note which read, “This has to be said. @instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously & otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to ‘go die’. I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that only people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also that if you accept love,you must accept criticism too. But is someone wishing you and your family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying? I have been advised to turn off all comments but by doing that you block out all the positive, well meaning, constructive feedback as well. Why should I push back the people who give me good vibes for the ones that only spew venom towards people in general? But what I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request. You want to converse with me, cut out the abuse. As for wishing me death, the same God and Universe that watches over you, watches over me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. And as long as life keeps me breathing, I will live to the optimum and revel in the now.”

She further wrote, “We seem to have become a pathetic lot..spewing abuse, inciting violence, following agendas of manufactured hate like sheep. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying in huge numbers every day due to Covid, hunger, depression & unemployment. But those lives lost don’t seem to concern the haters. Their hate is what consumes them instead. But yet, l wish them well. May they heal. May they hurt less. May they reclaim the humanity they were born with yet choose to toss aside. May they live. Healthy, long lives. As for the ones who take time out to fill my life with positivity no matter what, I send you lots of love and offer my deepest gratitude. Life is short. And the ones who choose kindness form the glue that keeps this fractured world from falling apart. Thank you. Love you all! Yes the bots too!”

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Though the trailer establishes that her character has passed away, we might get to see a few glimpses of the actor in flashbacks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd