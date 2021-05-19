Pooja Bhatt highlights 56-hour power cut in parts of Maharashtra: ‘Countless homes and villages have been plunged into darkness’

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to highlight the issue of power cut in parts of Maharashtra. (Photo: PR Handout)

Filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt took to social media to highlight how parts of Maharashtra have “plunged into darkness” due to no electricity supply for the last 56 hours. She called out the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (MSEDCL) on Twitter for their ‘substandard service’ and ‘zero accountability.

In a series of tweets, the Bombay Begums star wrote, “@MSEDCL How do you expect people to cope through a pandemic with no electricity for 56 hrs? Is this not an essential service? Countless homes and entire villages have been plunged into darkness. Your rates are sky high with zero accountability & no service @CMDMSEDCL @JMD_KONKAN.”

Bhatt pointed out that the Cyclone Tauktae has come and gone but still the service provider has failed to resume the services in Khalapur, Kalote Mokashi, and Vasai/Virar. She asked, “Why is there no electricity for close to 56 hrs in most areas where power is supplied by @MSEDCL. The storm has come & gone but still no electricity in Khalapur, Kalote Mokashi, Vasai/Virar. Why this substandard service & zero accountability? Please explain @CMDMSEDCL @JMD_KONKAN.”

She also brought the issue to the notice of Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut and mentioned how areas such as Raigad and Vasai face 6-8 hours of power cut daily. “Respected @NitinRaut_INC are you aware of the gross negligence and inconvenience caused by @MSEDCL in #Raigad #vasaivirar etc? Countless homes & entire villages plunged into darkness for 56 hrs. Regular power cuts for 6-8 hrs daily. Rates are sky high yet extremely understaffed,” read Bhatt’s tweet.

Pooja Bhatt mentioned that she has spoken on behalf of “countless people who have no voice” and cannot question MSEDCL for their poor services despite high price.