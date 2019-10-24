Toggle Menu
Pooja Bhatt on her journey towards sobriety: If I could do it, you can too

Reflecting on her journey towards sobriety, Pooja Bhatt in an Instagram post stated if she can do it, anyone can.

Pooja Bhatt is two years and ten months sober and the actor-filmmaker says the key is to take one day at a time.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor said a person can always find an ally in their battle with inner demons and addiction.

“Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone.

“If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong,” Pooja wrote alongside her photo where she is seen basking in sunlight.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sadak 2. The film, which is a sequel to her 1991 hit “Sadak”, will also feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

