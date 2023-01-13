Pooja Bhatt defends RRR’s Naatu Naatu win at Golden Globes, those questioning Jr NTR’s accent: ‘Doosron ka sukh bardaashth nahin kar sakta’

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to give it back to those questioning SS Rajamouli’s RRR after ‘Naatu Naatu‘ snagged the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes. Pooja was responding to film writer Aniruddha Guha’s tweet where he had called out people belittling RRR’s win.

Guha’s tweet reads: “Everyone who’s like, “but Naatu Naatu so ordinary”, “but RRR was so average”, “ewww that accent hehehe” – kya dukh paal rahe ho bachpan se ke kissi ki khushi dekhi nahi jaati?”

Insaan ki fitrat hai ke woh apna dukh jhel leta hai par doosron ka sukh bardaashth nahin kar sakta 🙏 https://t.co/cbTAEcIIrP — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 12, 2023

Responding to his tweet, Pooja wrote, “Insaan ki fitrat hai ke woh apna dukh jhel leta hai par doosron ka sukh bardaashth nahin kar sakta (It is human nature to bear one’s own sorrow and not be able to bear the happiness of others) 🙏.”

Privileged that five of these musical gems are from films produced by moi. Music made from the heart reaches the heart. 🙏♥️♥️ https://t.co/HNE7m4LQWa — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 11, 2023

When MM Keeravaani lifted the trophy at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, Pooja had congratulated him and wrote that she had collaborated with him on her production ventures like Zakhm (1998), Jism (2003), Rog (2005) and Dhokha (2007). Apart from working together in the past, Pooja has more reasons to celebrate the film’s victory internationally, as her sister and actor Alia Bhatt played Sita, the fiancée of Ram Charan’s character in the film. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

Pooja’s tweet got a lot of support on Twitter. Guha in fact reacted to Pooja’s tweet where she spoke bout working with MM Keeravaani back in the day, and wrote, “BTW, saw your tweet about MMK yesterday and meant to tweet back. When TV ads were still a thing, remember reading “Music by MM Kreem” on a lot of the song promos you put out then. It was such a nostalgia rush recalling “Awarapan Banjarapan” and Rog ads playing with his credit. :).” Another follower wrote, “I immensely respect you for calling spade a spade. The stand that you take rising beyond armchair activism and jaded rhetoric is always endearing. Not many under the Sun have the Gravitas and Authority to hold up the mirror to bigots! More power to you @PoojaB1972 👍.”