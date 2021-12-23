Pooja Bhatt celebrates five years of quitting alcohol

scorecardresearch
December 23, 2021
Pooja Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, has been vocal about her struggles with alcohol.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
December 23, 2021 12:04:19 pm
Pooja BhattPooja Bhatt was last seen in Netflix drama series Bombay Begums. (Photo: poojab1972/Instagram)

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday marked five years of sobriety and said she feels grateful towards life. The popular star of the 90s, best known for movies such as Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Tamanna, and Zakhm, took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

“Happy Birthday to me! Five years sober today. Gratitude. Humility. Liberty,” she wrote.

The 49-year-old actor also shared the same post on Instagram alongside a photo of her and said sober is the new sexy.

She has previously said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the “trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself”.

On the work front, she was last seen in this year’s Netflix drama series Bombay Begums.

