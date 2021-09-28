Pooja Bhatt celebrates 5 years of quitting alcohol, calls sobriety love of her life

Pooja Bhatt has found love in her sobriety. The actor-filmmaker will mark five years of keeping away from alcohol in December. Pooja bared her emotions in a long Instagram post, which she wrote late on Monday.

“I can’t remember a time when I’ve not been in love. With people, yes.. But more so with the very idea of love. I looked for love everywhere I went. Chased it down unfamiliar avenues in the dead of the night & even across countries, borders, continents. I can’t blame anyone for failing me because the truth is I more often than not, failed myself,” Pooja Bhatt wrote in her post.

She added that it was only when the “universe introduced me to the love of my life – sobriety” that she found a direction. “It’s been almost five years of this deeply gratifying relationship,” she added.

“I can’t remember a time when I’ve not been in love. With people, yes.. but more so with the very Idea of love. I looked for love everywhere I went. Chased it down unfamiliar avenues in the dead of the night & even across countries, borders, continents. Have a lot of myself to attribute to the ones who loved me back & especially the ones that didn’t. I can’t blame anyone for failing me because the truth is I more often than not, failed myself. And then one day the universe Introduced me to the love of my life-Sobriety. And the need for validation from any other source ebbed. A demanding yet fulfilling lover, Sobriety breaks down your defences, bares & reveals your soul, calls out any and all bullshit, yet clasps your hand tight & ensures you make it through many uncertain nights, filling your dawn with such unimaginable light when you do the most revolutionary thing-say NO to yourself. It’s been almost five years of this deeply gratifying relationship. One that has helped me weather many vicious storms, kept me afloat through great loss & grounded through a supposed revival of fortune & fame. There is no room for a third in my life at this point. My priority for the first time ever, is myself. My emotional health, comes first. Sobriety, recovery gets first priority. And because recovery, like love, is selfish no matter what people say, my choice is clear- it is SINGLE BLESSEDNESS all the way!”

Pooja Bhatt, who has opened about her struggles with alcohol previously, said she quit drinking because she thought she had fallen into the “trap of addiction myself and the only way to get out of it was to acknowledge it to myself.”

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Netflix web series Bombay Begums. She also had a cameo in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s 2020 directorial Sadak 2, co-starring her sister Alia Bhatt.