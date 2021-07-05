Pooja Bhatt pens birthday wish for mother Kiran Bhatt, shares photos: ‘You exemplified grace’

Actor Pooja Bhatt wished mother Kiran Bhatt on her birthday with an emotional post on Monday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared a throwback click with her mom, who was born Lorraine Bright.

While the first picture in her Instagram post is a black-and-white from the time Pooja was a little girl, the second photo is of a birthday card she gave Kiran as a child. In her caption, Pooja revealed more about her mother and the particular birthday card. “To my ever gorgeous Mother Lorraine Bright who then went onto become Kiran Bhatt.. Happy Birthday and thank you! There would be no me if there was no you! Not to mention your amazing capacity to preserve and archive details of my life that recede way back in the mists of time.. like this birthday note/card I made you when I was a child!” read Pooja’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

In another post she wrote, “Happy Birthday Mother! If anyone could combine a bindi & a mini so effortlessly,you could! Style can be learned or acquired. Grace cannot. And you exemplified grace! #lorrainebright #kiranbhatt #birthdaygirl.”

Bollywood celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Shamita Shetty, Sandeep Chowta and Danish Husain commented on Pooja’s adorable post. Actor Tillotama Shome wrote, “Oh my heart just doubled with joy. Love to your beautiful mother and you.”

Pooja’s half sister Shaheen Bhatt commented, “Uff. What is this picture.”

Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot Lorraine Bright at the age of 20. Infact, the filmmaker has gone on record to reveal that his musical blockbuster Aashiqui (1990) was inspired from his romance with Lorraine, who rechristened herself as Kiran Bhatt post marriage.

Pooja Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran’s elder daughter. Their younger son is Rahul Bhatt, who’s a producer, actor and a former Bigg Boss 4 contestant. Upon their separation, Mahesh Bhatt married actor Soni Razdan and has daughters Alia and Shaheen with her.