Pooja Bhatt on Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor: What she does in her personal life is her problem

Pooja Bhatt has her own ways. While others in Bollywood might be careful about picking the right words, this actor-filmmaker is known for her unabashed and bold statements. So when it came to speaking about her sister Alia Bhatt’s rumoured relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, she did not mince words.

On the sidelines of an event in New Delhi, indianexpress.com sat down for a chat with Pooja on several things including Alia and Ranbir’s growing camaraderie. Initially, Pooja tried to avert the question by saying, “You got to ask Alia! You can ask me about my personal life. You cannot ask me about my sister’s personal life because I ain’t telling, darling!”

But Pooja, as we know, never shies away from tackling controversial questions, quickly went on to clear the air about her baby sister. When asked how she tackles such stories about Alia, Pooja said, “Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn’t bother me. What was not true didn’t bother me. And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. Dealing with her life and her success and her love and her loss and her failures and whatever makes her up with remarkable poise. I think that this is her time in the sun. We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are.”

Alia and Ranbir have been hogging headlines for weeks now. From attending Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s reception hand-in-hand to sharing adorable clicks from the preparation of Brahmastra, the two talented actors have set tongues wagging.

Ranbir Kapoor had recently spoken about his relationship with Alia Bhatt. In an interview, he said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

Alia and Ranbir are teaming up for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

