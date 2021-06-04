Pooja Bedi quit films because of her ex-husband’s conservative family: I became the best wife

Actor Pooja Bedi, who made her debut with the popular film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, recently opened up about her exit from Bollywood in an IGTV chat with actor Samir Soni.

Bedi shared that she quit films because her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala came from a conservative family. Bedi shared that she had “great fun” working in Bollywood but “then I got married.”

“My ex-husband told me, if I was going to get married, I couldn’t continue in films because his family is very conservative. My mother always taught me, ‘Whatever you do, you give it 100 percent or you don’t do it.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, if I am going to be a housewife and a wife, let me be the best possible one.’ So, to me, it was like, ‘Okay, I’ll give up this journey of my life and start a new one,” shared Bedi.

Pooja spoke about making those choices at a young age and shared that she might have chosen differently today but is glad about her decisions nevertheless. “Now, when you are younger, you think differently, right? Today, maybe I will make different choices. But the fact is they were the right choices for that time and I am really glad that I did make those choices. So, then I gave up everything for holy matrimony and I became the best wife,” she added.

Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003. The two share two kids – Omar and Alaya. Alaya made her debut in Bollywood in 2020 with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. Pooja shared that despite the separation, they share a great bond today. “I am great friends with my ex-husband, he got married to a childhood friend of mine. They have a child together. I went for their wedding with the kids. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to each other’s homes, we hang out. It’s really nice,” she said.

“You can end something well, with love and respect. Just because something ends doesn’t make the person a bad person. Thank you for the good times. Thank you for the two beautiful children. It’s not like because of the 12 good years that I have to suffer 50 bad years. Thank you for the 12 good years and somebody else has come along and will make the next 50 years really beautiful, and his too, because he is also entitled to happiness. Everyone is entitled to happiness,” she added.

Pooja is now engaged to Maneck Contractor.